ACCIDENT-FREE, ONE OWNER, LOW KM Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission. Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, blind-spot monitor, heated front seats, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, CD player, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more. What are you waiting for? Come in and experience this 2022 Nissan Qashqai S!

2022 Nissan Qashqai

14,357 KM

2022 Nissan Qashqai

FWD S CVT

2022 Nissan Qashqai

FWD S CVT

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

14,357KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ1AV3NW342197

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-42197
  • Mileage 14,357 KM

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Sport steering wheel

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Adaptive suspension

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights

Telescoping Steering Wheel

CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4')
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 4
Departure angle: 28 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Parking sensors: rear
Fuel tank capacity: 55.0L
Approach angle: 18 deg
Compression ratio: 11.20 to 1
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy highway: 7.3L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 8.6L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 17
Primary LCD size: 7.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Exterior parking camera rear: RearView Monitor yes
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Lane departure: Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI) active
Engine bore x stroke: 84.0mm x 90.1mm (3.31 x 3.55)
Fuel economy combined: 8.0L/100 km
Internet access capable: NissanConnect
Front hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
Front headroom: 1,006mm (39.6)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning
Horsepower: 141hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 147 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Front legroom: 1,087mm (42.8)
Rear legroom: 848mm (33.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,191mm (46.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,438mm (56.6)
Rear shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7)
Engine horsepower: 141hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 147 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
GVWR: 1,969kg (4,341lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,718L (96.0 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 648 L (23 cu.ft.)
Rear headroom: 973mm (38.3)
Rear tires: 215/60HR17.0
Front tires: 215/60HR17.0
Smart device integration: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Exterior body width: 1,838mm (72.4)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,730 L (61 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,500kg (3,307lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Exterior length: 4,388mm (172.8)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Forward collision: Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Ground clearance (min): 187mm (7.4)
Rear collision: Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB) mitigation
Exterior height: 1,587mm (62.5)
Wheelbase: 2,646mm (104.2)

Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

2022 Nissan Qashqai