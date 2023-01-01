$27,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Qashqai
FWD S CVT
Location
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
9056328696
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-42197
- Mileage 14,357 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT-FREE, ONE OWNER, LOW KM Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission. Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, blind-spot monitor, heated front seats, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, CD player, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more. What are you waiting for? Come in and experience this 2022 Nissan Qashqai S!
