2022 RAM 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* <font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Clean Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab 5.7L V8 HEMI Sport </span></font><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>with Automatic Transmission. Red on Black Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Side Mirrors, AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Leather Interior, Side Running Boards, Leather Heated Seats, Cruise Control</span></font><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>, Side Turning Signals, Side Running Board, Bed Cap, Bush to Start, Driver Power Seat, Steering Wheel Controls, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Bed Liner, a</span></font><span>nd ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!</span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2022 RAM 1500

44,580 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT V8 HEMI 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12950573

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT V8 HEMI 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12950573
  2. 12950573
  3. 12950573
  4. 12950573
  5. 12950573
  6. 12950573
  7. 12950573
  8. 12950573
  9. 12950573
  10. 12950573
  11. 12950573
  12. 12950573
  13. 12950573
  14. 12950573
  15. 12950573
  16. 12950573
  17. 12950573
  18. 12950573
  19. 12950573
  20. 12950573
  21. 12950573
  22. 12950573
  23. 12950573
  24. 12950573
  25. 12950573
  26. 12950573
  27. 12950573
  28. 12950573
  29. 12950573
  30. 12950573
  31. 12950573
  32. 12950573
  33. 12950573
  34. 12950573
  35. 12950573
  36. 12950573
  37. 12950573
  38. 12950573
  39. 12950573
Contact Seller

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,580KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT0NN326564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3514
  • Mileage 44,580 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Clean Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab 5.7L V8 HEMI Sport with Automatic Transmission. Red on Black Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Side Mirrors, AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Leather Interior, Side Running Boards, Leather Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Side Running Board, Bed Cap, Bush to Start, Driver Power Seat, Steering Wheel Controls, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Bed Liner, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Compass Direction
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Audi A3 TECH S-LINE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAVI CAMERA P.SENSORS SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Audi A3 TECH S-LINE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAVI CAMERA P.SENSORS SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS 162,330 KM $17,595 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Tundra SR 5.7L V8 CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 5.7L V8 CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 207,570 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 6M CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 6M CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 160,770 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2022 RAM 1500