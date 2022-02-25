2022 RAM 1500

Listing ID: 8450694

8450694 Stock #: NOU-

NOU- VIN: 1C6SRFHM3NN194033

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.