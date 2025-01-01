Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS* Clean Dodge Ram 1500 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Grey Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Side Running Boards, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

67,040 KM

$32,880

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

3.6L V6 NIGHT-TRADESMAN 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING BLUETOOTH RUNNING BOARDS ALLOYS FOG LIGHTS

12475408

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

3.6L V6 NIGHT-TRADESMAN 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING BLUETOOTH RUNNING BOARDS ALLOYS FOG LIGHTS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$32,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,040KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG6NS249979

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3171
  • Mileage 67,040 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS* Clean Dodge Ram 1500 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Grey Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Side Running Boards, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Security System
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Bluetooth

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2022 RAM 1500 Classic