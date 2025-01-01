2022 Subaru ASCENT

Menu
***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT*** CANADIAN VEHICLE **

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

High-Value Options

Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Rear A/C
Rear Defrost
Radio Equipment: AM/FM/CD
HD Radio
Satellite Radio
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Traction Control
Power Seats: Driver
Heated Seats: Front Only

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We ll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
905-639-8187

2022 Subaru ASCENT

147,950 KM

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Subaru ASCENT

Convenience 8-Passenger - Awd - Automatic !!

2022 Subaru ASCENT

Convenience 8-Passenger - Awd - Automatic !!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,950KM
VIN 4S4WMAAD8N3404929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,950 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options

Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Rear A/C
Rear Defrost
Radio Equipment: AM/FM/CD
HD Radio
Satellite Radio
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Traction Control
Power Seats: Driver
Heated Seats: Front Only



Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Selective service internet access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
73.1 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Metallic Paint
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 245/60R18 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Manual Fold Into Floor
Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat
manual mode w/paddle shift controls
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Transmission: High-Torque Lineartronic CVT -inc: lock-up torque converter
height and tilt adjustable head restraints w/whiplash-reducing protection
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cyl Boxer w/Turbo -inc: Horizontally opposed w/Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and direct injection
normal and 8-speed manual mode and transmission shift lock
Wheels: 18 x 7 Silver 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy
4-way manually adjustable passenger's seat and removable
721 kgs (5
999 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Subaru ASCENT