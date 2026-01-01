2022 Subaru Forester

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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*22 SERVICE RECORDS*2nd SET WINTER*<span> </span><span>Very Clean Subaru Forester 2.5L 4 Cylinders AWD with automatic Transmission. Blue on Grey Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights,</span><span> Power Driver Seat, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Shifter Paddles, Trailer Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br></p><p><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span><span>ery Clean Subaru Forester 2.5L 4 Cylinders AWD with automatic Transmission. Silver on Black Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights,</span><span> Alloys, Power Driver Seat, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Shifter Paddles, Trailer Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2022 Subaru Forester

161,220 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Subaru Forester

AWD CVT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*22 SERVICE RECORDS*2ND WINTER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle
14182387

2022 Subaru Forester

AWD CVT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*22 SERVICE RECORDS*2ND WINTER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
161,220KM
VIN JF2SKECC4NH429674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,220 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*22 SERVICE RECORDS*2nd SET WINTER* Very Clean Subaru Forester 2.5L 4 Cylinders AWD with automatic Transmission. Blue on Grey Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, Power Driver Seat, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Shifter Paddles, Trailer Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------

Check our inventory at www automotoinc caery Clean Subaru Forester 2.5L 4 Cylinders AWD with automatic Transmission. Silver on Black Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, Alloys, Power Driver Seat, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Shifter Paddles, Trailer Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2022 Subaru Forester