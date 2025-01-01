Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span>Special Financing Purchase Price: $37,888 / Cash Price: $41,888 - <span>***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***</span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1751735553699_8876659548389743 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span></span></p><br><p><span>2022 TESLA MODEL Y LONG RANGE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE  ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * </span></p><p><br></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span></span></p><p><span>Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span></span></p><br><br><p>High Value Options</p><br><p><span>back-up camera</span></p><br><p><span>navigation system</span></p><br><p><span>drive train - all-wheel</span></p><br><p><span>panorama roof</span></p><br><p><span>hd radio</span></p><br><p><span>parking distance control (pdc)</span></p><br><p><span>heated seats - driver and passenger</span></p><br><p><span>rain sensor front windshield</span></p><br><p><span>leatherette</span></p><br><p><span>memory seat</span></p><br><p><span>wood trim</span></p><br><p><span>___________________________________________</span><br></p><p><span>PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!</span></p><p><span>___________________________________________</span><br></p><p><span>NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span></span></p><p><span>WE ARE LOCATED AT</span></p><p><span>547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E</span></p>

2022 Tesla Model Y

71,000 KM

Details Description Features

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE - NAVI - 71,000KMS !!!

Watch This Vehicle
12725688

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE - NAVI - 71,000KMS !!!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

Contact Seller

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,000KM
VIN 7SAYGDEE9NF388111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Financing Purchase Price: $37,888 / Cash Price: $41,888 - ***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***


___________________________________________


2022 TESLA MODEL Y LONG RANGE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE  ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 


___________________________________________

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

___________________________________________



High Value Options


back-up camera


navigation system


drive train - all-wheel


panorama roof


hd radio


parking distance control (pdc)


heated seats - driver and passenger


rain sensor front windshield


leatherette


memory seat


wood trim


___________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

___________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **

___________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon 

___________________________________________

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

___________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full service internet access
Smart Device Integration
Folding Cargo Cover
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Digital Appearance
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Black grille
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Fixed Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Axle Ratio: TBD
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 81 kWh Capacity
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger
50 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
591kgs (5
712lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Used 2017 Jaguar XE V6 R-SPORT PKG - AWD - NAVI - LEATHER - SUNROOF !!! for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Jaguar XE V6 R-SPORT PKG - AWD - NAVI - LEATHER - SUNROOF !!! 125,900 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE - NAVI - 71,000KMS !!! for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE - NAVI - 71,000KMS !!! 71,000 KM $37,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 - CONVERTIBLE - LOW KMS - SALES - (905) 639-8187 !!! for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 - CONVERTIBLE - LOW KMS - SALES - (905) 639-8187 !!! 58,400 KM $28,888 + tax & lic

Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2022 Tesla Model Y