2022 Toyota Corolla

$23,995 + tax & licensing

53,570 KM

2022 Toyota Corolla

53,570 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla

1.8L LE CERTIFIED CAMERA LANE DEPARTURE BLUETOOTH CRUISE *LOW KM*

2022 Toyota Corolla

1.8L LE CERTIFIED CAMERA LANE DEPARTURE BLUETOOTH CRUISE *LOW KM*

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,570KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE8NP349263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3232
  • Mileage 53,570 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOW KMS* Nice clean Toyota Corolla LE 1.8L with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Lane Departure Alert, and All the Power Options !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2022 Toyota Corolla