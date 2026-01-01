$30,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE AWD *No Accidents
2022 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE AWD *No Accidents
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$30,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
118,939KM
VIN 2T3BWRFV7NW147241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,939 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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905-412-XXXX(click to show)
$30,495
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LGA motors
905-412-3805
2022 Toyota RAV4