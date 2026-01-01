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2022 Toyota RAV4

118,939 KM

Details Features

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE AWD *No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle
14341514

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE AWD *No Accidents

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

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Contact Seller

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
118,939KM
VIN 2T3BWRFV7NW147241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,939 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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905-412-3805

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$30,495

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2022 Toyota RAV4