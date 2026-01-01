Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*15 SERVICE RECORDS*TOP OF THE LINE*MINT*Very Clean Toyota Tundra CAPSTONE 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Black on White/Black Interior: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic roof, Bluetooth, Heated Front/Rear Seats, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Reverse Parking Sensors, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2022 Toyota Tundra

197,170 KM

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Tundra

CAPSTONE CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2022 Toyota Tundra

CAPSTONE CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,170KM
VIN 5TFVC5DBXNX008353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,170 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Hill start assist
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Headlight Washers
Step Bumper
Power folding side mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
Wheel Locks
Custom Conversion
Storage Box
Tech Package
Touring Package
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Power Folding Seats
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
REMOVABLE ROOF PANEL
Quad Captain Chairs
Apple Car Play
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Rear Seats Recline
Compass Direction
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Service Records Included
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display
High Beam Assist / HBA
Two Tone Paint Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2022 Toyota Tundra