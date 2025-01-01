2023 Cadillac XT4

Menu
** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

___________________________________________

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

___________________________________________

High-Value Options

back-up camera
leather

Drive train - all wheel

parking distance control (pdc)

Heated seats - driver and passenger

satellite radio sirius

___________________________________________

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We ll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.

___________________________________________ 

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

2023 Cadillac XT4

57,700 KM

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
2023 Cadillac XT4

LUXURY PKG AWD - LEATHER - BACK-UP CAMERA !!!

2023 Cadillac XT4

LUXURY PKG AWD - LEATHER - BACK-UP CAMERA !!!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,700KM
VIN 1GYFZBR41PF172623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Overhead Console
Illuminated Entry
Sunglass Holder
Assist handles
map pockets
universal home remote
oil life monitor
Air filter
head restraints
glovebox
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Content theft alarm
Theft-deterrent system
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
Cargo net anchors

Windows

Tinted

Seating

Rear Seat
SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Console
Power Outlet

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
airbag
seat belts
brake
front passenger/child presence detector
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
intelligent brake assist
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert
HD Rear Vision Camera
Hill hold and start assist
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Suspension

Suspension

Mechanical

Battery rundown protection
All-Wheel Drive
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Intelligent brake fade resistance includes auto drying
Driver Mode Selector

Trim

Grille

Media / Nav / Comm

Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Stabilitrak
2.0L TURBO
Exhaust
Radio
speedometer
door handles
cargo area
liftgate
USB
Visors
POWER OUTLETS
lamp
body-colour
MIRRORS
BLACK
ENGINE
air vents
brakes
headlamps
Front
steering column
Door Locks
SEATS
Driver
Gauge Cluster
Lighting
Passive Entry
LED
Front and Rear
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
manual-folding
Seat
Adjustable
4-wheel disc
Audio system
Axle
lockable
Electric
4-Cylinder
3-point
front passenger and rear outboard
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
12-Volt
Wiper
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
2 auxiliary
2-way adjustable (up/down)
electronic with set and resume speed
Keyless Access
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Sensor
HD
acoustic
variable assist
driver 8-way power
km/miles
km odometer
driver and front passenger doors
covered
cabin
driver and front passenger seatbacks
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
Brake rotors
Duralife
Taillamps
window surround
electronic parking
rear multi-link with coil springs
rear intermittent
Drivetrain
folding
cabin humidity
laminated front-side and windshield
front passenger power lumbar
rear auxiliary
MacPherson strut
FNC (Ferritic Nitrocarburizing)
with accent colour
2-way
with disable
body-colour with Satin chrome accents
front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down
LED centre high-mounted stop/brake
60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest
7-speaker system with auxiliary amplifier
3.47 ratio
Sill plate cover
Bright finish
front door opening
Lower bodyside appearance
trim specific
Lower fascia inserts
bodyside brushed aluminum finish
Gearshift handle
with Piano Black accents
Mini-umbrella holders
rear side and back window
bright accents with galvano surround
driver power lumbar control
passenger 6-way power
manual rake and telescoping
1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger
Tire Inflator Kit (Deleted when (4G7) 17 spare wheel is ordered.)
dual-stage frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally
4.2 diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display
Retained accessory power audio system
sunroof (if equipped) and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
SIDI (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm
dual-outlet with bright tips integrated in fascia

2023 Cadillac XT4