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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER<span>*</span><span> Very Clean Chevrolet Bolt EV</span><span> With Automatic Transmission</span><span>. White on </span><span>Black</span><span> Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Back Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14099329

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
80,000KM
VIN 1G1FY6S0XP4205176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4061
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER* Very Clean Chevrolet Bolt EV With Automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Back Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

7 PASSENGER
5 Passenger

Safety

Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2023 Chevrolet Bolt