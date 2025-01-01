2023 Chrysler 300

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR<span>* </span><span>Very Clean Chrysler 300 Touring-L AWD V6 3.6L With Automatic Transmission. </span><span>Black on </span><span>Black</span><span> Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front/Back Leather Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Side Turning Signals, Duel Power Front Seats, Push to Start, Wood Interior, Alpine Premium Audi System, Blind Spot Indicators, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2023 Chrysler 300

84,820 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chrysler 300

TOURING-L AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
13168595

2023 Chrysler 300

TOURING-L AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 13168595
  2. 13168595
  3. 13168595
  4. 13168595
  5. 13168595
  6. 13168595
  7. 13168595
  8. 13168595
  9. 13168595
  10. 13168595
  11. 13168595
  12. 13168595
  13. 13168595
  14. 13168595
  15. 13168595
  16. 13168595
  17. 13168595
  18. 13168595
  19. 13168595
  20. 13168595
  21. 13168595
  22. 13168595
  23. 13168595
  24. 13168595
  25. 13168595
  26. 13168595
  27. 13168595
  28. 13168595
  29. 13168595
  30. 13168595
  31. 13168595
  32. 13168595
  33. 13168595
  34. 13168595
  35. 13168595
  36. 13168595
  37. 13168595
  38. 13168595
  39. 13168595
  40. 13168595
  41. 13168595
  42. 13168595
  43. 13168595
  44. 13168595
  45. 13168595
  46. 13168595
  47. 13168595
  48. 13168595
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,820KM
VIN 2C3CCASG9PH620702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3642
  • Mileage 84,820 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Chrysler 300 Touring-L AWD V6 3.6L With Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front/Back Leather Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Side Turning Signals, Duel Power Front Seats, Push to Start, Wood Interior, Alpine Premium Audi System, Blind Spot Indicators, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2020 Subaru Forester LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*SUBARU MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2020 Subaru Forester LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*SUBARU MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 199,400 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi Q3 TECH-S LINE AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED P.ROOF P.SENSORS B.SPOT CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Audi Q3 TECH-S LINE AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED P.ROOF P.SENSORS B.SPOT CRUISE ALLOYS 127,990 KM $15,445 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144in. WB CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144in. WB CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA CRUISE ALLOYS 216,150 KM $37,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2023 Chrysler 300