2023 Ford Bronco Sport

15,025 KM

$36,988

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4| BACK UP CAMERA| HEATED SEATS|

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4| BACK UP CAMERA| HEATED SEATS|

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

15,025KM
Used
VIN 3FMCR9B60PRD57757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DRD4835
  • Mileage 15,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-631-8100

2023 Ford Bronco Sport