Come find out why we are Ontarios fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington

2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway

58,373 KM

Details Description Features

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 DRW 176" WB

2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 DRW 176" WB

Location

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

58,373KM
Used
VIN 1FDWE4FK3PDD11173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 58,373 KM

Vehicle Description



Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway