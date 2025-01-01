$49,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van
2500
2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van
2500
Location
Brettons Imports Inc.
3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
289-707-4940
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$49,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,605KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 24,605 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brettons Imports Inc.
2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van 2500 24,605 KM $49,900 + tax & lic
2022 Infiniti Q50 LUXE 87,611 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brettons Imports Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brettons Imports Inc.
3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-707-XXXX(click to show)
$49,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Brettons Imports Inc.
289-707-4940
2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van