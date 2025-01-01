Menu
Used 2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van 2500 for sale in Burlington, ON

2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van

24,605 KM

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van

2500

12845671

2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van

2500

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1

289-707-4940

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,605KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 24,605 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brettons Imports Inc.

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
$49,900

Brettons Imports Inc.

289-707-4940

2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van