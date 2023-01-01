Menu
2023 Genesis G80

16,511 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2023 Genesis G80

2023 Genesis G80

Electrified

2023 Genesis G80

Electrified

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,511KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10368285
  • Stock #: 23G804671
  • VIN: KMTGE4S18PU004671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23G804671
  • Mileage 16,511 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Genesis G80 is expected to offer a range of luxury features that define its class. Anticipate premium leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, advanced infotainment with touchscreen interface, and connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features may include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and collision mitigation. A variety of engine options, available all-wheel drive, and a sophisticated suspension system are likely to enhance performance. The G80's refined exterior could feature LED lighting, alloy wheels, and a distinctive design. Keep in mind that specific features may vary based on the chosen trim level and optional packages.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASES

Included FREE:
1) FULL DETAILING
2) FRESH OIL CHANGE
3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT
4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment Only
Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

