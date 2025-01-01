Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTAIRO CAR*HWY KMS<span>*GREATE CONDITION* </span><span>Clean Honda </span>CR-V Hybrid<span> AWD Touring 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has </span><span>Cruise Control System</span><span>. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Heated seats, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat, Sunroof, Push To Start, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!</span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2023 Honda CR-V

149,020 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Honda CR-V

Hybrid TOURING AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12713364

2023 Honda CR-V

Hybrid TOURING AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12713364
  2. 12713364
  3. 12713364
  4. 12713364
  5. 12713364
  6. 12713364
  7. 12713364
  8. 12713364
  9. 12713364
  10. 12713364
  11. 12713364
  12. 12713364
  13. 12713364
  14. 12713364
  15. 12713364
  16. 12713364
  17. 12713364
  18. 12713364
  19. 12713364
  20. 12713364
  21. 12713364
  22. 12713364
  23. 12713364
  24. 12713364
  25. 12713364
  26. 12713364
  27. 12713364
  28. 12713364
  29. 12713364
  30. 12713364
  31. 12713364
  32. 12713364
  33. 12713364
  34. 12713364
  35. 12713364
  36. 12713364
  37. 12713364
  38. 12713364
  39. 12713364
  40. 12713364
  41. 12713364
  42. 12713364
  43. 12713364
  44. 12713364
  45. 12713364
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,020KM
VIN 2HKRS6H90PH209159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3321
  • Mileage 149,020 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTAIRO CAR*HWY KMS*GREATE CONDITION* Clean Honda CR-V Hybrid AWD Touring 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Control System. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Heated seats, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat, Sunroof, Push To Start, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2016 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI *DIESEL* HIGHLINE AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*36 V.W MAINTAIN* 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI *DIESEL* HIGHLINE AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*36 V.W MAINTAIN* 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 170,210 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Mustang 3.7L V6 SHIFT/6 Speed CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS POWER DRIVER SEAT for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Ford Mustang 3.7L V6 SHIFT/6 Speed CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS POWER DRIVER SEAT 109,060 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 5.0L V8 XLT CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Ford F-150 5.0L V8 XLT CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH ALLOYS 201,000 KM $22,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2023 Honda CR-V