2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-631-8100

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Altitude 4x4

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Altitude 4x4

Location

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10117806
  • Stock #: NOUD-PN243
  • VIN: 1C4RJKAG0P8780038

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NOUD-PN243
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer finance solutions to all credit situations.


Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Unique Chrysler

We offer:

$0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

Great value for your Trade-in vehicle

Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Visit Unique Chrysler today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located on Walker's Line right at the QEW in Burlington! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews .

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

We are open Sundays from 12-4pm for your convenience.

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it!

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

 

Unique Chrysler is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!

View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models!

Visit CarNationCanada.com


Connect with us:
https://www.facebook.com/UniqueChrysler/
https://www.instagram.com/unique_chrysler/
https://www.youtube.com/c/UniqueChryslerDodgeJeepRamBurlington
https://www.linkedin.com/company/unique-chrysler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

1-888-234-7906
