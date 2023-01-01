Menu
2023 Kia Carnival

200 KM

Details Features

$58,995

+ tax & licensing
Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

SX

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10018104
  • Stock #: 449-23
  • VIN: KNDNE5H34P6294853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 200 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

