$74,995+ tax & licensing
$74,995
+ taxes & licensing
Leggat Kia
905-632-6444
2023 Kia EV6
LONG RANGE W/GT-LINE PKG 2
Location
Leggat Kia
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6
905-632-6444
$74,995
+ taxes & licensing
70KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10357659
- Stock #: 522-23
- VIN: KNDC4DLC9P5139278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 522-23
- Mileage 70 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
1 Speed Automatic
Leggat Kia
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6