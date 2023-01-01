2023 Kia EV6

$74,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10357659

10357659 Stock #: 522-23

522-23 VIN: KNDC4DLC9P5139278

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 522-23

Mileage 70 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.