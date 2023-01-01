Menu
2023 Kia Seltos

30 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

Contact Seller
SX Turbo

SX Turbo

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

30KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9683299
  • Stock #: 256-23
  • VIN: KNDETCA25P7422670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

