2023 Kia Sportage

1,509 KM

Details Features

$47,900

+ tax & licensing
$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

2023 Kia Sportage

2023 Kia Sportage

X-line Limited

2023 Kia Sportage

X-line Limited

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

1,509KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8813456
  • Stock #: 003-23
  • VIN: KNDPXCAF9P7045499

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,509 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

