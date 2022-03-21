Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Kia Sportage

150 KM

Details Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

Contact Seller
2023 Kia Sportage

2023 Kia Sportage

Hybrid EX

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Kia Sportage

Hybrid EX

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8943295
  • Stock #: 056-23
  • VIN: KNDPVCAG3P7025733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 056-23
  • Mileage 150 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Kia

2023 Kia Sportage Hy...
 150 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX
 63,136 KM
$21,695 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-9 GT
 109,540 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

Call Dealer

905-632-XXXX

(click to show)

905-632-6444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory