Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Kia Telluride

30 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

Contact Seller
2023 Kia Telluride

2023 Kia Telluride

X-LINE

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Kia Telluride

X-LINE

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9492988
  • Stock #: 114-23
  • VIN: 5XYP5DGC6PG328325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 30 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Kia

2023 Kia Telluride X...
 30 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Altima 3...
 205,583 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 56,711 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

Call Dealer

905-632-XXXX

(click to show)

905-632-6444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory