2023 Lexus ES

$56,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10239482

10239482 Stock #: ES23

ES23 VIN: ES23

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Stock # ES23

Mileage 90 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.