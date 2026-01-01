Menu
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

105,514 KM

Details Features

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev ES * One Owner

13474885

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev ES * One Owner

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,514KM
VIN JA4T5TA94PZ621061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 984
  • Mileage 105,514 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
$28,495

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander