Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

14,800 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Pathfinder

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

S 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

S 4WD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

  1. 10452717
  2. 10452717
  3. 10452717
  4. 10452717
  5. 10452717
  6. 10452717
  7. 10452717
  8. 10452717
  9. 10452717
  10. 10452717
  11. 10452717
  12. 10452717
  13. 10452717
  14. 10452717
  15. 10452717
  16. 10452717
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
14,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10452717
  • Stock #: 23NP2130
  • VIN: 5N1DR3AC2PC252130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,800 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder in the S 4WD trim offers a versatile and capable SUV experience. With its rugged four-wheel drive system, it's ready to tackle various terrains. The Pathfinder comes equipped with a spacious and comfortable interior, accommodating up to seven passengers. It boasts advanced safety features, including driver-assistance technologies, ensuring a secure ride. Powered by a robust engine, it offers ample power for both city and off-road adventures. With its modern design and technology, the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder S 4WD is a well-rounded choice for those seeking a reliable and family-friendly SUV.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:

1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365
Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Lane Departure Alert
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 154,572 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 xDrive28i
 169,156 KM
$13,688 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz E...
 26,355 KM
$55,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory