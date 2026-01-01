$19,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Nissan Rogue
S AWD *Clean Carfax
2023 Nissan Rogue
S AWD *Clean Carfax
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
118,155KM
VIN 5N1AT3AB7PC812722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1108
- Mileage 118,155 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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$19,995
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LGA motors
905-412-3805
2023 Nissan Rogue