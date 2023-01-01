Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Polestar 2

2,137 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2023 Polestar 2

2023 Polestar 2

Long Range Single Motor

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Polestar 2

Long Range Single Motor

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

  1. 10038675
  2. 10038675
  3. 10038675
  4. 10038675
  5. 10038675
  6. 10038675
  7. 10038675
  8. 10038675
  9. 10038675
  10. 10038675
  11. 10038675
  12. 10038675
  13. 10038675
  14. 10038675
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
2,137KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10038675
  • Stock #: 23PR1094
  • VIN: YSMEG3KA6PL141094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,137 KM

Vehicle Description

The interior of the Polestar 2 combines wood, fabric, and plastic in a simple yet artistic manner. It has a modern appearance with sleek lines, a limited color scheme, and minimal controls. The overall design is less cluttered. To align with its electric power system, Polestar covers the interior with environmentally-friendly vegan fabric. The power-operated liftgate reveals a moderately-sized cargo area that offers 14 cubic feet of space.
DISCOUNTED PRICE POLICY:WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2023 Polestar 2 Long...
 2,137 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS |...
 144,752 KM
$27,488 + tax & lic
2020 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 80,973 KM
$33,933 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory