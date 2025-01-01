2023 Subaru ASCENT

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>TOURING PKG - <p><span><span>***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***</span><span> </span>CANADIAN VEHICLE **</span></p><p>Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * </p><p><br></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>High-Value Options</span></p><p>Remote Start<br>Blind Spot Monitor<br>Interior Cargo Cover<br>Reverse Camera<br>Power Liftgate<br>Cruise Control<br>Power Steering<br>Rear Defrost<br>Radio Equipment: AM/FM<br>HD Radio<br>Satellite Radio<br>Vocal Assist Telematics<br>Power Windows<br>Power Locks<br>Power Mirrors<br>Traction Control<br>Power Seats: Driver<br>Heated Seats: Front Only<br>Roof Type: Sunroof/Moonroof<br>Fog Lights<br>Drive Train - All Wheel</p><p>___________________________________________</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><span>FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We ll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at<span> </span>@7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span> </span></p><p><span>PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1749060565327_9906369764710322 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span><br></span></p><p><span>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!</span></p><p><span>___________________________________________</span><br></p><p><span>NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span></span></p><p><span>WE ARE LOCATED AT</span></p><p><span>547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E</span></p></p>

2023 Subaru ASCENT

98,900 KM

Details Description Features

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Subaru ASCENT

TOURING PKG - 7-Passenger - Blind Spot Monitor !!!

Watch This Vehicle
12608740

2023 Subaru ASCENT

TOURING PKG - 7-Passenger - Blind Spot Monitor !!!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

Contact Seller

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,900KM
VIN 4S4WMAFD9P3412677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,900 KM

Vehicle Description

TOURING PKG - 

***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT*** CANADIAN VEHICLE **

Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 


___________________________________________

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

___________________________________________

High-Value Options

Remote Start
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior Cargo Cover
Reverse Camera
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Radio Equipment: AM/FM
HD Radio
Satellite Radio
Vocal Assist Telematics
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Traction Control
Power Seats: Driver
Heated Seats: Front Only
Roof Type: Sunroof/Moonroof
Fog Lights
Drive Train - All Wheel

___________________________________________



FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We 'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.

___________________________________________ 

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

___________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **

___________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon 

___________________________________________

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

___________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
190 Amp Alternator
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
73.1 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Metallic Paint
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 245/60R18 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

graphic equalizer
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Manual Fold Into Floor
Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
manual mode w/paddle shift controls
Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
STARLINK Connected Services (3-year trial subscription included) Tracker System
STARLINK boundary/curfew/speed alert
Transmission: High-Torque Lineartronic CVT -inc: lock-up torque converter
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cyl Boxer w/Turbo -inc: Horizontally opposed w/Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and direct injection
normal and 8-speed manual mode and transmission shift lock
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
721 kgs (5
999 lbs)
Wheels: 18 x 7 Machined 2-Tone Aluminum Alloy -inc: 5-spoke design

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTec - Navigation System - Sunroof/MoonrooF !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTec - Navigation System - Sunroof/MoonrooF !! 96,200 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i XDRIVE - M-SPORT PKG - NAVI - LEATHER !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2020 BMW 3 Series 330i XDRIVE - M-SPORT PKG - NAVI - LEATHER !! 58,500 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y PERFORMANCE PKG AWD-Blind Spot Monitor-Navigation System!!! for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Tesla Model Y PERFORMANCE PKG AWD-Blind Spot Monitor-Navigation System!!! 118,100 KM $37,888 + tax & lic

Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2023 Subaru ASCENT