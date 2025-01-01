Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SUBARU SERVICE RECORDS* <span>Clean Subaru Outback 2.5L 4 Cylinders AWD with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, Power Driver Seat, Back Up Camera, Side Turning Signals, premium Audio System</span><span>, Dual Climate Control, Paddle Shifters, </span><span>and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2023 Subaru Outback

140,020 KM

Details Description Features

$26,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Subaru Outback

CONVENIENCE AWD CERTIFIED *SUBARU MAINTAIN* CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING BLUETOOTH CRUISE SHIFTER PADDLES

Watch This Vehicle
12539431

2023 Subaru Outback

CONVENIENCE AWD CERTIFIED *SUBARU MAINTAIN* CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING BLUETOOTH CRUISE SHIFTER PADDLES

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12539431
  2. 12539431
  3. 12539431
  4. 12539431
  5. 12539431
  6. 12539431
  7. 12539431
  8. 12539431
  9. 12539431
  10. 12539431
  11. 12539431
  12. 12539431
  13. 12539431
  14. 12539431
  15. 12539431
  16. 12539431
  17. 12539431
  18. 12539431
  19. 12539431
  20. 12539431
  21. 12539431
  22. 12539431
  23. 12539431
  24. 12539431
  25. 12539431
  26. 12539431
  27. 12539431
  28. 12539431
  29. 12539431
  30. 12539431
  31. 12539431
  32. 12539431
  33. 12539431
  34. 12539431
  35. 12539431
  36. 12539431
  37. 12539431
Contact Seller

$26,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,020KM
VIN 4S4BTDAC9P3124577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3222
  • Mileage 140,020 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SUBARU SERVICE RECORDS* Clean Subaru Outback 2.5L 4 Cylinders AWD with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, Power Driver Seat, Back Up Camera, Side Turning Signals, premium Audio System, Dual Climate Control, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Ford Escape 1.5L SE ECO-BOOST 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED SEAT BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Ford Escape 1.5L SE ECO-BOOST 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED SEAT BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 136,820 KM $13,395 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC300 4MATIC AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAV 360 CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS DUAL ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC300 4MATIC AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAV 360 CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS DUAL ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 163,400 KM $19,890 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 V6 DIESEL OUTDOORSMAN CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*1 OWNER* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 RAM 1500 V6 DIESEL OUTDOORSMAN CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*1 OWNER* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 203,940 KM $18,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,890

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2023 Subaru Outback