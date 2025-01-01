$26,890+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru Outback
CONVENIENCE AWD CERTIFIED *SUBARU MAINTAIN* CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING BLUETOOTH CRUISE SHIFTER PADDLES
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$26,890
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,020KM
VIN 4S4BTDAC9P3124577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F3222
- Mileage 140,020 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SUBARU SERVICE RECORDS* Clean Subaru Outback 2.5L 4 Cylinders AWD with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, Power Driver Seat, Back Up Camera, Side Turning Signals, premium Audio System, Dual Climate Control, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
