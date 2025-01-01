2023 Subaru Solterra

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span><span>PREMIUM SPORT UTILITY  <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1749850083916_5724368499660883 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***</span><span> </span>CANADIAN VEHICLE **</span></p><p>Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca *</p><p><br></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>High-Value Options</span></p><p><span>Power Folding Mirrors<br>Seat Covering Type: Simulated Leather<br>Adjustable Steering Wheel<br>Remote Start<br>Blind Spot Monitor<br>Rain Sensor Windshield<br>Reverse Camera<br>Power Liftgate<br>Cruise Control<br>Power Steering<br>Rear Defrost<br>Radio Equipment: AM/FM<br>HD Radio<br>Satellite Radio<br>Vocal Assist Telematics<br>Power Windows<br>Power Locks<br>Power Mirrors<br>Traction Control<br>Parking Distance Control<br>Power Seats: Driver<br>Memory Seats<br>Heated Seats: Front Only<br>Cooled Seats<br>Roof Type: Sunroof/Moonroof<br>Fog Lights<br>ABS<br>SPOILER<br>CARGO COVER<br>Drive Train - All Wheel<br></span></p><p>___________________________________________</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><span>FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We ll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at<span> </span>@7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span> </span></p><p><span>PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!</span></p><p><span>___________________________________________</span><br></p><p><span>NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span></span></p><p><span>WE ARE LOCATED AT</span></p><p><span>547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E</span></p>

2023 Subaru Solterra

52,500 KM

Details Description Features

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Subaru Solterra

PREMIUM SPORT UTILITY - LEATHER - AWD - MOONROOF !!

Watch This Vehicle
12645102

2023 Subaru Solterra

PREMIUM SPORT UTILITY - LEATHER - AWD - MOONROOF !!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

Contact Seller

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,500KM
VIN JTMABABA6PA024415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 024415
  • Mileage 52,500 KM

Vehicle Description

PREMIUM SPORT UTILITY  ***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT*** CANADIAN VEHICLE **

Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca *


___________________________________________

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

___________________________________________

High-Value Options

Power Folding Mirrors
Seat Covering Type: Simulated Leather
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Remote Start
Blind Spot Monitor
Rain Sensor Windshield
Reverse Camera
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Radio Equipment: AM/FM
HD Radio
Satellite Radio
Vocal Assist Telematics
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Traction Control
Parking Distance Control
Power Seats: Driver
Memory Seats
Heated Seats: Front Only
Cooled Seats
Roof Type: Sunroof/Moonroof
Fog Lights
ABS
SPOILER
CARGO COVER
Drive Train - All Wheel

___________________________________________



FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We 'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.

___________________________________________ 

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

___________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **

___________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon 

___________________________________________

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

___________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

Vehicle Features

Safety

Downhill Assist Control
Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Reverse Automatic Braking
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Evasion Assist
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front license plate bracket
Black rear bumper
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid and roof mount antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
turn-by-turn navigation directions

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger
50 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
Subaru Solterra Connect - Drive Connect (subscription available) Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps
Transmission: Front & Rear Integrated Transaxles -inc: dual-function X-MODE
grip control
power and eco drive modes and S-pedal drive
11 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 72.8 kWh Capacity
Engine: Front & Rear eAxle w/AC Synchronous Electric Motor
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking w/Intersection Collision Avoidance Support
13.8 Axle Ratio
Subaru Solterra Connect - Safety Connect (free 3-year trial subscription) Tracker System
549 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle CONVERTIBLE - Backup Camera - Backup Camera !!! for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Volkswagen Beetle CONVERTIBLE - Backup Camera - Backup Camera !!! 93,600 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE - NAVI - 7 PASSENGERS for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE - NAVI - 7 PASSENGERS 88,200 KM $35,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek OUTDOOR - Leather - Blind Spot Monitor !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek OUTDOOR - Leather - Blind Spot Monitor !! 184,300 KM $18,888 + tax & lic

Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2023 Subaru Solterra