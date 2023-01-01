$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD
10,343KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10510296
- Stock #: 23THS7798
- VIN: 5TDKDRBH2PS507798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23THS7798
- Mileage 10,343 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
8 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
High Beam Assist / HBA
