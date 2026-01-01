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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*PLUG-IN HYBRID*<span> </span><span>Very Nice Clean Toyota Prius 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, </span><span>AUX, AC</span><span>, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Front Seats, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, Push to Start, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span>

2023 Toyota Prius

19,970 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Toyota Prius

Prime SE PLUG-IN CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMAERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14128330

2023 Toyota Prius

Prime SE PLUG-IN CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMAERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
19,970KM
VIN JTDACACU0P3009208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,970 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*PLUG-IN HYBRID* Very Nice Clean Toyota Prius 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Front Seats, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, Push to Start, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$35,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2023 Toyota Prius