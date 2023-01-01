Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4

114 KM

Details Description Features

$59,888

+ tax & licensing
$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2023 Toyota RAV4

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

114KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9610219
  • Stock #: 23TRAV46
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFV7PW153946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23TRAV46
  • Mileage 114 KM

Vehicle Description

[NO ACCIDENT][CLEAN CARFAX] [ONE OWNER] WINTER SPECIAL!

RAV4 stands out from the competition because to its commanding posture and sleek appearance.

Looks that go much deeper than the surface. A more solid, assured drive is made possible by the extended wheelbase and broad track.

While the high ground clearance and short overhangs enable you to navigate more difficult terrain.



DISCOUNTED PRICE POLICY: WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price) WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.

NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:1) FULL DETAIL2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION
WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY. OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE. 
Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress:MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Daytime Running Lights
New Tires
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Push Button Start
Entertainment Package
Luxury Package
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

