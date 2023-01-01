$59,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9
905-330-7365
$59,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9610219
- Stock #: 23TRAV46
- VIN: 2T3RWRFV7PW153946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23TRAV46
- Mileage 114 KM
Vehicle Description
[NO ACCIDENT][CLEAN CARFAX] [ONE OWNER] WINTER SPECIAL!
RAV4 stands out from the competition because to its commanding posture and sleek appearance.
Looks that go much deeper than the surface. A more solid, assured drive is made possible by the extended wheelbase and broad track.
While the high ground clearance and short overhangs enable you to navigate more difficult terrain.
DISCOUNTED PRICE POLICY: WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price) WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.
WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY. OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.
Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress:MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365
EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com
Vehicle Features
