2024 Cadillac LYRIQ

Special Financing Purchase Price: $38,888 / Cash Price: $40,888 - ***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***

___________________________________________

** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

___________________________________________

Please note:  Approximately 30% of our inventory is stored at our secondary lot. Kindly book an appointment to ensure the vehicle youre interested in is available for viewing. Call us today at (905) 639-8187.  Thank you.
___________________________________________

High Value Options

Air Type: Air Conditioning
Seat Covering Type: Leather
Reverse Camera
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Radio Equipment: AM/FM
Satellite Radio
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Traction Control
Parking Distance Control
Power Seats: Driver
Memory Seats
Heated Seats: Front Only
Sunroof/Moonroof

___________________________________________

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) We also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly.  Finance Fee may apply

___________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

___________________________________________

New vehicles arriving daily. Visit us at 547 Plains Road East, Burlington. Top-quality pre-owned vehicles.Ontario-registered dealer. Buy with confidence
___________________________________________

If youd like more information or want to schedule a test drive, our team is ready to help. Stop in, call, or reach out online. We look forward to welcoming you soon.

___________________________________________

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

___________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

2024 Cadillac LYRIQ

22,300 KM

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Cadillac LYRIQ

TECH W/1SA - 22,000KMS - LEATHER - REVERSE CAMERA !!!

13179737

2024 Cadillac LYRIQ

TECH W/1SA - 22,000KMS - LEATHER - REVERSE CAMERA !!!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,300KM
VIN 1GYKPMRK7RZ104116

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,300 KM

Special Financing Purchase Price: $38,888 / Cash Price: $40,888 - ***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***

** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

Please note:  Approximately 30% of our inventory is stored at our secondary lot. Kindly book an appointment to ensure the vehicle youre interested in is available for viewing. Call us today at (905) 639-8187.  Thank you.
High Value Options

Air Type: Air Conditioning
Seat Covering Type: Leather
Reverse Camera
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Radio Equipment: AM/FM
Satellite Radio
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Traction Control
Parking Distance Control
Power Seats: Driver
Memory Seats
Heated Seats: Front Only
Sunroof/Moonroof

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) We also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly.  Finance Fee may apply

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

New vehicles arriving daily. Visit us at 547 Plains Road East, Burlington. Top-quality pre-owned vehicles.Ontario-registered dealer. Buy with confidence
If youd like more information or want to schedule a test drive, our team is ready to help. Stop in, call, or reach out online. We look forward to welcoming you soon.

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Memory Package
universal home remote
Air filter
Theft-deterrent system
Safety Alert Seat
Google Automotive Services capable

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Airbags
seat belt
Front and Rear Park Assist
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
HD Rear Vision Camera
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Reverse Automatic Braking
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Blind Zone Steering Assist
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Electronic Precision Shift

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Suspension

Suspension

Trim

Grille

Media / Nav / Comm

7-Speaker System

Additional Features

Rear
GLASS ROOF
Armrest
door handles
WINDSHIELD
liftgate
Visors
MIRRORS
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
brakes
headlamps
steering column
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
2ND ROW
SEATS
sill plates
Lighting
None
LED
Driver 4-way power lumbar adjustment
USB Ports
WINDOWS
Glass
Mouldings
Seat
Manual Tilt
Front Side
Mirror
inside rearview
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
programmable
unauthorized entry
Audio system feature
outside heated
power-adjustable
rear centre
Propulsion
Regenerative braking
spare
heated driver and front passenger
TAIL LAMPS
bright
Privacy
Automatic Vehicle Hold
Wheel
laminated
includes garage door opener
rear 60/40 split-folding
Brake lining
fixed
window surround
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Warning tones
Seatback
dual-zone automatic
manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Rechargeable Energy Storage System
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
acoustic laminated
dual-stage frontal
manual tilt and telescoping
Headrest
heated glass
Driving Modes
can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Charging module
front passenger 4-way power lumbar adjustment
seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
pollutant
recalls two presets for power driver seat
Galvano
rear power with programmable memory height
non-illuminated
odour and fine dust
selectable
102 kWh Battery Rated Energy
DUAL LEVEL CHARGE CORD
Battery Pack
outside mirrors and power tilt and telescoping steering column
power with Express-Up/Down on all
Brake rotor
FNC
(2) charge-only
3 years of OnStar & Connected Services Plan Includes access to OnStar Safety & Security Services and Connected Services. For eligible retail customers
this includes the OnStar Guardian app
Remote Access through the myCadillac mobile app and a 180GB/3-year (whichever comes first) data plan for use with the vehicle's Wi-Fi hot spot and select vehicle apps. (3 years begins from the date of vehicle delivery. OnStar and Connected Vehicle Serv...
active service plan
cell reception and GPS satellite signal. OnStar links to emergency services. Services
connectivity and capabilities vary by model and/or vehicle configuration and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions and are subject to terms and limitations. See onstar.ca for coverage maps
terms
details and system limitations. Data plans are provided by AT&T or its local service provider; availability subject to change; not transferable to subsequent vehicle owners. Non-refundable and no cash value.)
with power shade
bright bodyside lower
illuminated with laser etch graphics
exterior choreography approach and walk-away (Animation only.)
solar glazing
in wiper park position
recline position
On-Demand
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility
see my.gm.ca/cadillac/en/home or consult your carrier.)
type-C
rear passengers
front door
day/night
120V/1.4 kW and 240V/7.7 kW capability
11.5 kW AC
enables up to 240V/60A charging
front and rear 5-link with passive plus premium dampers
featuring Regen on Demand and One Pedal Driving
17 front sliding caliper disc
18 rear sliding caliper disc
non-asbestos
organic

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
2024 Cadillac LYRIQ