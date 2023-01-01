2024 Kia Carnival

$47,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10218138

10218138 Stock #: 016-24

016-24 VIN: KNDNB5H35R6331128

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 300 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.