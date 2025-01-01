$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-30
SELECT AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,310KM
VIN 3MVDMBBM7RM704531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F3465
- Mileage 30,310 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCDIENT FREE*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean 2.5L 4Cyl Touring Mazda CX-30 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control and Alloys. Red on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
