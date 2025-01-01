Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCDIENT FREE*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR Very Clean 2.5L 4Cyl Touring Mazda CX-30 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control and Alloys. Red on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2024 Mazda CX-30

30,310 KM

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

VIN 3MVDMBBM7RM704531

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3465
  • Mileage 30,310 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCDIENT FREE*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean 2.5L 4Cyl Touring Mazda CX-30 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control and Alloys. Red on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Daytime Running Lights

Bluetooth

5 Passenger

Proximity Key

AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
