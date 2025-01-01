Menu
AMG PKG ***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT*** CANADIAN VEHICLE **

Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

___________________________________________

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

___________________________________________

High-Value Options

Keyless Go
Blind Spot Monitor
Reverse Camera
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Radio Equipment: AM/FM
Satellite Radio
Vocal Assist Telematics
Navigation System
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Traction Control
Parking Distance Control
Power Seats: Driver And Passenger
Memory Seats
Heated Seats: Front Only
Roof Type: Sunroof/Moonroof
Fog Lights
SPOILER
CARGO COVER

2024 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

47,200 KM

Details Description Features

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

GLB 250 4MATIC - AMG PKG - MOONROOF - LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle
12608734

2024 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

GLB 250 4MATIC - AMG PKG - MOONROOF - LEATHER

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

Contact Seller

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,200KM
VIN W1N4M4HB5RW348530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Active Parking Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
51 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio: TBD
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Comfort Ride Adaptive Suspension

Interior

Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Digital/Analog Appearance
Front Wireless Phone Charging
GPS Antenna
HERMES LTE Selective Service Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Run-flat Tires
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
All-season tires
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Grille w/Metal-Look Bar
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC Turbo
MBUX Advanced Functions
Preinstallation for Live Traffic
10.25 Central Media Display

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

