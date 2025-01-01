Menu
<div class=leading-loose data-v-993c0fdc=>LIKE NEW STILL!! ONLY 12,000 KMS!! 1 OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! CLEAN CARFAX!! LOADED!! LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HEATED AND A/C SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, POWER SEATS/WINDOWS/LOCKS/MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL AND SO MUCH MORE!!! FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</div><p> </p>

2024 Toyota RAV4

12,000 KM

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,000KM
VIN 2T3DWRFV9RW218809

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,000 KM

LIKE NEW STILL!! ONLY 12,000 KMS!! 1 OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! CLEAN CARFAX!! LOADED!! LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HEATED AND A/C SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, POWER SEATS/WINDOWS/LOCKS/MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL AND SO MUCH MORE!!! FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2024 Toyota RAV4