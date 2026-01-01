$38,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE AWD *ONE Owner
2024 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE AWD *ONE Owner
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
30,941KM
VIN 2T3BWRFVXRW211519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1168
- Mileage 30,941 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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$38,995
+ taxes & licensing>
LGA motors
905-412-3805
2024 Toyota RAV4