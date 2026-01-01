2025 BMW X1

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<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1780599856621_7376358145398935 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>M-SPORT PKG - Special Financing Purchase Price: $40,888 / Cash Price: $42,888  - ***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>___________________________________________</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>___________________________________________</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please note:  Approximately 30% of our inventory is stored at our secondary lot. Kindly book an appointment to ensure the vehicle youre interested in is available for viewing. </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Call us today at (905) 639-8187</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>.  Thank you.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>___________________________________________</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Options<br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Remote Start<br>Blind Spot Monitor<br>Rain Sensor Windshield<br>Reverse Camera<br>Power Liftgate<br>Cruise Control<br>Power Steering<br>Rear Defrost<br>Radio Equipment: AM/FM<br>HD Radio<br>Satellite Radio<br>Vocal Assist Telematics<br>Power Windows<br>Power Locks<br>Power Mirrors<br>Traction Control<br>Parking Distance Control<br>Power Seats: Driver<br>Memory Seats<br>Heated Seats: Front Only<br>Roof Type: Sunroof/Moonroof<br>ABS<br>SPOILER<br>CARGO COVER<br>Drive Train - All Wheel<br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>___________________________________________</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) We also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly.  Finance Fee may apply</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>___________________________________________</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle! </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>___________________________________________</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>___________________________________________</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>___________________________________________</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>___________________________________________</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>___________________________________________</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>___________________________________________</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>___________________________________________</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>WE ARE LOCATED AT</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E</span></p>

2025 BMW X1

15,700 KM

Details Description Features

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 BMW X1

XDRIVE28I|M-SPORT PKG|ONE OWNER CAR !!!

Watch This Vehicle
14221457.815345264?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=29243

2025 BMW X1

XDRIVE28I|M-SPORT PKG|ONE OWNER CAR !!!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

Contact Seller

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
15,700KM
VIN WBX73EF05S5310938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,700 KM

Vehicle Description

M-SPORT PKG - Special Financing Purchase Price: $40,888 / Cash Price: $42,888  - ***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***

___________________________________________

** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

___________________________________________

Please note:  Approximately 30% of our inventory is stored at our secondary lot. Kindly book an appointment to ensure the vehicle youre interested in is available for viewing. Call us today at (905) 639-8187.  Thank you.

___________________________________________

Options

Remote Start
Blind Spot Monitor
Rain Sensor Windshield
Reverse Camera
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Radio Equipment: AM/FM
HD Radio
Satellite Radio
Vocal Assist Telematics
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Traction Control
Parking Distance Control
Power Seats: Driver
Memory Seats
Heated Seats: Front Only
Roof Type: Sunroof/Moonroof
ABS
SPOILER
CARGO COVER
Drive Train - All Wheel

___________________________________________

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) We also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly.  Finance Fee may apply

___________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle! 

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

___________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **

___________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon 

___________________________________________

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

___________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Instrument Panel Bin
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Teleservices
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
ConnectedDrive Services Selective Service Internet Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
SensaTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC
3.20 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
54.1 L Fuel Tank
4848# Gvwr

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
6 Speakers
aux audio input jack
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM Audio System
Personal eSIM

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Additional Features

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
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905-639-XXXX

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905-639-8187

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$40,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2025 BMW X1