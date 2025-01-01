$77,170+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Bronco
Badlands | 4X4 | 2.7L | LEATHER | HARD TOP | 33s
Location
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
9056328696
$77,170
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,592KM
VIN 1FMEE9BP6SLA46290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Azure Grey Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour BLACK ONYX LEATHER-TRIMMED/VINYL BUCKET SEATS
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,592 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Tracker System
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Skid Plates
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Integrated roll-over protection
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: vinyl
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Engine displacement: 2.3 L
Rear seats: split-bench
Speakers: 7
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Ramp breakover angle: 20 deg
Tires: all-terrain
GVWR: 2,767kg (6,100lbs)
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Departure angle: 30 deg
Approach angle: 36 deg
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,500lbs)
Fuel economy city: 13.9L/100 km
Auto high-beam headlights
Front locking differential
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear shoulder room: 1,434mm (56.5)
Exterior body width: 1,928mm (75.9)
Front hiproom: 1,420mm (55.9)
Rear legroom: 921mm (36.3)
Fuel economy combined: 13.5L/100 km
Payload: 508kg (1,120lbs)
Front shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7)
Front legroom: 1,096mm (43.1)
Exterior height: 1,877mm (73.9)
Ground clearance (min): 211mm (8.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 87.5mm x 94.0mm (3.44 x 3.70)
Passenger volume: 3,064L (108.2 cu.ft.)
Parking sensors: Reverse Sensing System rear
Curb weight: 2,243kg (4,945lbs)
Appearance: digital/analog
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Rear collision: Cross-Traffic Alert warning
Engine litres: 2.3L
Primary LCD size: 12.0
Rear hiproom: 1,393mm (54.8)
Smart device integration: SYNC 4 AppLink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Internet access capable: FordPass Connect
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Forward collision: Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Wireless phone connectivity: SYNC 4
Transmission: 7 speed manual
Fuel economy highway: 12.9L/100 km
Blind spot: BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) warning
Horsepower: 275hp @ 5,700RPM
Torque: 315 lb.-ft. @ 3,400RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 78.7L
Engine torque: 315 lb.-ft. @ 3,400RPM
Wheelbase: 2,950mm (116.1)
Front headroom: 1,099mm (43.3)
Rear headroom: 1,044mm (41.1)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Exterior length: 4,811mm (189.4)
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Rear cargo: swing-out
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,350 L (83 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,085 L (38 cu.ft.)
Navigation system: Connected Navigation
Rear tires: 285/70QR17.0C
Front tires: 285/70QR17.0C
Lane departure: Lane-Keeping System active
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
