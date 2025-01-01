Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Ford Bronco

4,592 KM

Details Features

$77,170

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Ford Bronco

Badlands | 4X4 | 2.7L | LEATHER | HARD TOP | 33s

Watch This Vehicle
13169102

2025 Ford Bronco

Badlands | 4X4 | 2.7L | LEATHER | HARD TOP | 33s

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

  1. 13169102
  2. 13169102
  3. 13169102
  4. 13169102
  5. 13169102
  6. 13169102
  7. 13169102
  8. 13169102
  9. 13169102
  10. 13169102
  11. 13169102
  12. 13169102
  13. 13169102
  14. 13169102
  15. 13169102
  16. 13169102
  17. 13169102
  18. 13169102
  19. 13169102
  20. 13169102
  21. 13169102
  22. 13169102
  23. 13169102
  24. 13169102
  25. 13169102
Contact Seller

$77,170

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
4,592KM
VIN 1FMEE9BP6SLA46290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Azure Grey Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour BLACK ONYX LEATHER-TRIMMED/VINYL BUCKET SEATS
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,592 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Tracker System

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Skid Plates
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Integrated roll-over protection
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: vinyl
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Engine displacement: 2.3 L
Rear seats: split-bench
Speakers: 7
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Ramp breakover angle: 20 deg
Tires: all-terrain
GVWR: 2,767kg (6,100lbs)
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Departure angle: 30 deg
Approach angle: 36 deg
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,500lbs)
Fuel economy city: 13.9L/100 km
Auto high-beam headlights
Front locking differential
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear shoulder room: 1,434mm (56.5)
Exterior body width: 1,928mm (75.9)
Front hiproom: 1,420mm (55.9)
Rear legroom: 921mm (36.3)
Fuel economy combined: 13.5L/100 km
Payload: 508kg (1,120lbs)
Front shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7)
Front legroom: 1,096mm (43.1)
Exterior height: 1,877mm (73.9)
Ground clearance (min): 211mm (8.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 87.5mm x 94.0mm (3.44 x 3.70)
Passenger volume: 3,064L (108.2 cu.ft.)
Parking sensors: Reverse Sensing System rear
Curb weight: 2,243kg (4,945lbs)
Appearance: digital/analog
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Rear collision: Cross-Traffic Alert warning
Engine litres: 2.3L
Primary LCD size: 12.0
Rear hiproom: 1,393mm (54.8)
Smart device integration: SYNC 4 AppLink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Internet access capable: FordPass Connect
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Forward collision: Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Wireless phone connectivity: SYNC 4
Transmission: 7 speed manual
Fuel economy highway: 12.9L/100 km
Blind spot: BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) warning
Horsepower: 275hp @ 5,700RPM
Torque: 315 lb.-ft. @ 3,400RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 78.7L
Engine torque: 315 lb.-ft. @ 3,400RPM
Wheelbase: 2,950mm (116.1)
Front headroom: 1,099mm (43.3)
Rear headroom: 1,044mm (41.1)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Exterior length: 4,811mm (189.4)
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Rear cargo: swing-out
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,350 L (83 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,085 L (38 cu.ft.)
Navigation system: Connected Navigation
Rear tires: 285/70QR17.0C
Front tires: 285/70QR17.0C
Lane departure: Lane-Keeping System active

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leggat Discovery Ford

Used 2026 Ford F-250 LARIAT | 4X4 | 6.7L | BLK PKG | ROOF | PROPWR 2KW for sale in Burlington, ON
2026 Ford F-250 LARIAT | 4X4 | 6.7L | BLK PKG | ROOF | PROPWR 2KW 75 KM $112,893 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford F-150 XLT | 4X4 | 2.7L | 302A | BLK PKG PLS | 360 | 20s for sale in Burlington, ON
2025 Ford F-150 XLT | 4X4 | 2.7L | 302A | BLK PKG PLS | 360 | 20s 75 KM $68,560 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford F-150 XLT | 4X4 | 2.7L | 303A| BLK PK PLS |ROOF | BD UTL for sale in Burlington, ON
2025 Ford F-150 XLT | 4X4 | 2.7L | 303A| BLK PK PLS |ROOF | BD UTL 75 KM $75,152 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Leggat Discovery Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905632XXXX

(click to show)

9056328696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$77,170

+ taxes & licensing>

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

2025 Ford Bronco