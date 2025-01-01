$44,194+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Escape
ST-Line Select | AWD | 2.0L | TECH 2 | ROOF | TOW
Location
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
9056328696
$44,194
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75KM
VIN 1FMCU9MZXSUB49425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Vapor Blue Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ES25-49425
- Mileage 75 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Sport steering wheel
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 7.4L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 9.2L/100 km
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Number of valves: 12
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Rear tires: 225/60HR18.0
Front tires: 225/60HR18.0
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear hiproom: 1,354mm (53.3)
Fuel economy combined: 8.4L/100 km
Front shoulder room: 1,463mm (57.6)
Front headroom: 1,016mm (40.0)
Drive type: all-wheel
Cylinder configuration: I-3
Rear headroom: 998mm (39.3)
Ground clearance (min): 191mm (7.5)
Front hiproom: 1,402mm (55.2)
Exterior height: 1,679mm (66.1)
Exterior length: 4,585mm (180.5)
Fuel tank capacity: 59.4L
Rear shoulder room: 1,422mm (56.0)
Front legroom: 1,077mm (42.4)
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Braking mitigation
Passenger volume: 2,945L (104.0 cu.ft.)
Horsepower: 180hp @ 6,000RPM
Exterior body width: 1,882mm (74.1)
GVWR: 2,041kg (4,500lbs)
Internet access capable: FordPass Connect 4G
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Alert active
Wheelbase: 2,710mm (106.7)
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine bore x stroke: 84.1mm x 89.9mm (3.31 x 3.54)
Engine litres: 1.5L
Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Curb weight: 1,551kg (3,419lbs)
Rear legroom: 1,035mm (40.7)
Blind spot: BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) warning
Forward collision: Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,062 L (38 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,852 L (65 cu.ft.)
Seat Upholstery: cloth/vinyl ActiveX
Torque: 199 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Payload: 459kg (1,013lbs)
Engine torque: 199 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.2'')
Exterior parking camera rear: High Resolution Digital Camera yes
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
2025 Ford Escape