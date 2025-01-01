$75,152+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Ford F-150
XLT | 4X4 | 2.7L | 303A| BLK PK PLS |ROOF | BD UTL
2025 Ford F-150
XLT | 4X4 | 2.7L | 303A| BLK PK PLS |ROOF | BD UTL
Location
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
9056328696
$75,152
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75KM
VIN 1FTEW3LP5SFB08645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Bumpers: chrome
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Compressor: Twin Turbo
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Right rear passenger: conventional
Front seats: bench
Max seating capacity: 6
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Fuel economy highway: 10.0L/100 km
Parking sensors: rear
Rear tires: 275/65SR18.0
Fuel tank capacity: 136.3L
Front tires: 275/65SR18.0
Tires: all-terrain
Manual-shift auto: SelectShift
Engine displacement: 2.7 L
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Payload: 748kg (1,650lbs)
Auto high-beam headlights
Manual driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Front headroom: 1,036mm (40.8)
Fuel economy combined: 11.5L/100 km
Exterior parking camera rear: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera yes
Fuel economy city: 12.8L/100 km
Exterior length: 5,885mm (231.7)
Exterior body width: 2,029mm (79.9)
Front legroom: 1,115mm (43.9)
Front hiproom: 1,588mm (62.5)
Front shoulder room: 1,694mm (66.7)
Wheelbase: 3,683mm (145.0)
Rear legroom: 1,107mm (43.6)
Rear headroom: 1,026mm (40.4)
Exterior height: 1,961mm (77.2)
Curb weight: 2,241kg (4,941lbs)
Transmission: 10 speed automatic
Ground clearance (min): 239mm (9.4)
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Alert active
Appearance: digital/analog
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Towing capacity: 3,402kg (7,500lbs)
Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist
Primary LCD size: 12.0
Smart device integration: SYNC 4 AppLink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Engine litres: 2.7L
Horsepower: 325hp @ 5,000RPM
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Wireless phone connectivity: SYNC 4
Rear hiproom: 1,590mm (62.6)
Rear shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0)
Passenger volume: 3,735L (131.9 cu.ft.)
Engine bore x stroke: 83.1mm x 83.1mm (3.27 x 3.27)
Torque: 400 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Engine torque: 400 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Blind spot: BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) warning
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,441 L (51 cu.ft.)
Forward collision: PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist mitigation w/left turn assist
GVWR: 3,016kg (6,650lbs)
Internet access capable: FordPass Connect 5G
Hitch Class: IV
Rear collision: Cross-Traffic Alert with Reverse Brake Assist mitigation
Turning radius: 7.3m (23.9'')
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leggat Discovery Ford
2023 Ford F-150 LARIAT | 4X4 | 3.5L | ROOF | 360 | NAV | SPORT|20s 46,123 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-30 GX | AWD | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE 48,528 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT | 4X4 | HYRBID | BLK PKG | ROOF | 360 | 20s 91,747 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Leggat Discovery Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905632XXXX(click to show)
$75,152
+ taxes & licensing>
Leggat Discovery Ford
9056328696
2025 Ford F-150