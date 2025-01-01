Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Ford Mustang

8,900 KM

Details Features

$65,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Ford Mustang

GT Premium Convertible | 5.0L | 401A | PONY PKG

Watch This Vehicle
13169099

2025 Ford Mustang

GT Premium Convertible | 5.0L | 401A | PONY PKG

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

  1. 13169099
  2. 13169099
  3. 13169099
  4. 13169099
  5. 13169099
  6. 13169099
  7. 13169099
  8. 13169099
  9. 13169099
  10. 13169099
  11. 13169099
  12. 13169099
  13. 13169099
  14. 13169099
  15. 13169099
  16. 13169099
  17. 13169099
  18. 13169099
  19. 13169099
  20. 13169099
  21. 13169099
  22. 13169099
  23. 13169099
  24. 13169099
  25. 13169099
Contact Seller

$65,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
8,900KM
VIN 1FAGP8FF8S5122976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # MU25-22976
  • Mileage 8,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Sport steering wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rain Sensing Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Deactivation
Glass rear window
Convertible roof lining
Power convertible roof
Variable Valve Control
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Drive type: rear-wheel
Cylinder configuration: V-8
Engine displacement: 5.0 L
Number of valves: 32
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Number of doors: 2
Parking sensors: rear
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Max seating capacity: 4
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 12.00 to 1
Speakers: 9
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheel size: 19
Front headroom: 955mm (37.6)
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Tailpipe finisher: polished
Limited slip differential: mechanical
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front shoulder room: 1,430mm (56.3)
Front legroom: 1,130mm (44.5)
Wheelbase: 2,718mm (107.0)
Exterior body width: 1,915mm (75.4)
Fuel tank capacity: 60.6L
Front hiproom: 1,394mm (54.9)
Engine bore x stroke: 92.2mm x 92.7mm (3.63 x 3.65)
Rear hiproom: 1,110mm (43.7)
Rear headroom: 907mm (35.7)
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Alert active
Exterior height: 1,392mm (54.8)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Smart device integration: SYNC 4 AppLink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Internet access capable: FordPass Connect
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Engine litres: 5.0L
Forward collision: Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Curb weight: 1,784kg (3,933lbs)
Front tires: 255/40YR19.0
Rear tires: 275/40YR19.0
Blind spot: BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) warning
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Exterior length: 4,811mm (189.4)
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Tracker system: FordPass Connect
Interior rear cargo volume: 292 L (10 cu.ft.)
Rear collision: Cross-Traffic Alert mitigation
Primary LCD size: 13.2
Horsepower: 480hp @ 7,150RPM
Torque: 415 lb.-ft. @ 4,900RPM
Engine torque: 415 lb.-ft. @ 4,900RPM
Rear legroom: 742mm (29.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,133mm (44.6)
Passenger volume: 2,243L (79.2 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 292 L (10 cu.ft.)
Basic warranty: 36 months/57,935km
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/96,558km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/96,558km
Turning radius: 5.8m (18.9'')

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leggat Discovery Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-150 LARIAT | 4X4 | 3.5L | ROOF | 360 | NAV | SPORT|20s for sale in Burlington, ON
2023 Ford F-150 LARIAT | 4X4 | 3.5L | ROOF | 360 | NAV | SPORT|20s 46,123 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GX | AWD | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Burlington, ON
2023 Mazda CX-30 GX | AWD | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE 48,528 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT | 4X4 | HYRBID | BLK PKG | ROOF | 360 | 20s for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT | 4X4 | HYRBID | BLK PKG | ROOF | 360 | 20s 91,747 KM $49,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Leggat Discovery Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905632XXXX

(click to show)

9056328696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$65,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

2025 Ford Mustang