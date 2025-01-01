$65,495+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Mustang
GT Premium Convertible | 5.0L | 401A | PONY PKG
Location
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
9056328696
Used
8,900KM
VIN 1FAGP8FF8S5122976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # MU25-22976
- Mileage 8,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Sport steering wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rain Sensing Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Trim
Leather upholstery
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Deactivation
Glass rear window
Convertible roof lining
Power convertible roof
Variable Valve Control
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Drive type: rear-wheel
Cylinder configuration: V-8
Engine displacement: 5.0 L
Number of valves: 32
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Number of doors: 2
Parking sensors: rear
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Max seating capacity: 4
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 12.00 to 1
Speakers: 9
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheel size: 19
Front headroom: 955mm (37.6)
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Tailpipe finisher: polished
Limited slip differential: mechanical
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front shoulder room: 1,430mm (56.3)
Front legroom: 1,130mm (44.5)
Wheelbase: 2,718mm (107.0)
Exterior body width: 1,915mm (75.4)
Fuel tank capacity: 60.6L
Front hiproom: 1,394mm (54.9)
Engine bore x stroke: 92.2mm x 92.7mm (3.63 x 3.65)
Rear hiproom: 1,110mm (43.7)
Rear headroom: 907mm (35.7)
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Alert active
Exterior height: 1,392mm (54.8)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Smart device integration: SYNC 4 AppLink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Internet access capable: FordPass Connect
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Engine litres: 5.0L
Forward collision: Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Curb weight: 1,784kg (3,933lbs)
Front tires: 255/40YR19.0
Rear tires: 275/40YR19.0
Blind spot: BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) warning
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Exterior length: 4,811mm (189.4)
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Tracker system: FordPass Connect
Interior rear cargo volume: 292 L (10 cu.ft.)
Rear collision: Cross-Traffic Alert mitigation
Primary LCD size: 13.2
Horsepower: 480hp @ 7,150RPM
Torque: 415 lb.-ft. @ 4,900RPM
Engine torque: 415 lb.-ft. @ 4,900RPM
Rear legroom: 742mm (29.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,133mm (44.6)
Passenger volume: 2,243L (79.2 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 292 L (10 cu.ft.)
Basic warranty: 36 months/57,935km
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/96,558km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/96,558km
Turning radius: 5.8m (18.9'')
Email Leggat Discovery Ford
9056328696
