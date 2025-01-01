$50,940+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Select | AWD | EXT BAT | COMF PKG | MB PWR CORD
2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Select | AWD | EXT BAT | COMF PKG | MB PWR CORD
Location
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
9056328696
$50,940
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velocity Blue Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ME25-14416
- Mileage 8,181 KM
Vehicle Description
If you have been looking at switching to an EV, now is the time. Come in today to experience what driving an electric vehicle is all about. All incentives applied, including the power up incentive. See dealer for details. Black Friday Offer Details: Offer valid November 130, 2025, on the purchase of eligible used vehicles at participating Leggat dealerships. First Year of Maintenance includes one (1) initial oil change and one (1) oil change + tire rotation service. Maximum value of $300. Offer must be claimed within one year of purchase date. Eligible purchases also receive one (1) entry into the Maple Leafs ticket giveaway. Conditions apply. See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leggat Discovery Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Leggat Discovery Ford
Leggat Discovery Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905632XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
9056328696