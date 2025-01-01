Menu
Account
Sign In
If you have been looking at switching to an EV, now is the time. Come in today to experience what driving an electric vehicle is all about. All incentives applied, including the power up incentive. See dealer for details. Black Friday Offer Details: Offer valid November 130, 2025, on the purchase of eligible used vehicles at participating Leggat dealerships. First Year of Maintenance includes one (1) initial oil change and one (1) oil change + tire rotation service. Maximum value of $300. Offer must be claimed within one year of purchase date. Eligible purchases also receive one (1) entry into the Maple Leafs ticket giveaway. Conditions apply. See dealer for details.

2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E

7,500 KM

Details Description Features

$55,630

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium | AWD | EXT BAT | GLASS ROOF | MB PWR CORD

Watch This Vehicle
13169117

2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium | AWD | EXT BAT | GLASS ROOF | MB PWR CORD

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

  1. 13169117
  2. 13169117
  3. 13169117
  4. 13169117
  5. 13169117
  6. 13169117
  7. 13169117
  8. 13169117
  9. 13169117
  10. 13169117
  11. 13169117
  12. 13169117
  13. 13169117
  14. 13169117
  15. 13169117
  16. 13169117
  17. 13169117
  18. 13169117
  19. 13169117
  20. 13169117
  21. 13169117
  22. 13169117
  23. 13169117
  24. 13169117
  25. 13169117
  26. 13169117
  27. 13169117
Contact Seller

$55,630

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
7,500KM
VIN 3FMTK3SU9SMA14855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier Grey Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ME25-14855
  • Mileage 7,500 KM

Vehicle Description

If you have been looking at switching to an EV, now is the time. Come in today to experience what driving an electric vehicle is all about. All incentives applied, including the power up incentive. See dealer for details. Black Friday Offer Details: Offer valid November 130, 2025, on the purchase of eligible used vehicles at participating Leggat dealerships. First Year of Maintenance includes one (1) initial oil change and one (1) oil change + tire rotation service. Maximum value of $300. Offer must be claimed within one year of purchase date. Eligible purchases also receive one (1) entry into the Maple Leafs ticket giveaway. Conditions apply. See dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Speakers: 10
Rear cargo: power liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Rear tires: 225/55HR19.0
Front tires: 225/55HR19.0
Passenger volume: 2,959L (104.5 cu.ft.)
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Wheel size: 19
Power/Regen
Traction Battery Level
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Ground clearance (min): 145mm (5.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,463mm (57.6)
Drive type: all-wheel
Horsepower: 325hp @ RPM
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Rear headroom: 970mm (38.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Front headroom: 988mm (38.9)
Front hiproom: 1,407mm (55.4)
Front legroom: 1,100mm (43.3)
Transmission: 1 speed automatic
Exterior height: 1,623mm (63.9)
Exterior body width: 1,882mm (74.1)
Recommended fuel: Electric
Traction battery warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Rear hiproom: 1,351mm (53.2)
Rear legroom: 968mm (38.1)
Speaker type: B&O
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Alert active
Parking sensors: Forward and Reverse Sensing System front and rear
Compressor: Not Available
Fuel economy highway: 2.6Le/100Km
Appearance: digital
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control
Hybrid electric powertrain type: BEV (battery electric vehicle)
Engine location: front and rear
Internet access capable: FordPass Connect
Seat Upholstery: leatherette ActiveX
Fuel economy city: 2.4Le/100Km
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) - 50kW DC fast charge: 1
Fuel economy equivalent measure
Brakes regenerative
Preconditioning
Acoustic pedestrian protection
Powertrain number of motors: 2
Fuel economy city (kWh): 21.4 kWh/100Km
Wireless phone connectivity: SYNC 4
Doors front cargo: manual
Blind spot: BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) warning
Rear collision: Reverse Brake Assist mitigation
Hybrid traction battery peak DC fast charge rate (kW): 150.0
Standard fuel economy fuel type: electric
Hybrid traction battery number of cells: 288
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Fuel economy combined: 2.5Le/100Km
Hybrid traction battery onboard charger (kW): 11.0
Primary LCD size: 15.5
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 413
Tracker system: FordPass Connect
Interior front cargo volume: 133 L (5 cu.ft.)
Forward collision: PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist mitigation w/left turn assist
Navigation system: Connected Navigation
Hybrid traction battery DC charging connector type: SAE CCS
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 240VAC: 8.0
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium iron phosphate (LFP)
Fuel economy highway (kWh): 23.2 kWh/100Km
Surround View Monitor: 360 Degree Camera yes
Wireless Phone Charger: front
High voltage electrical system warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Hybrid traction battery peak DC fast charge time (minutes): 32
Hybrid traction battery all electric range: 380 km
Fuel economy combined (kWh): 22.2 kWh/100Km
Torque: 500 lb.-ft. @ RPM
Interior rear cargo volume: 841 L (30 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,714mm (185.6)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,691 L (60 cu.ft.)
Wheelbase: 2,985mm (117.5)
Engine torque: 500 lb.-ft. @ RPM
Curb weight: 2,159kg (4,759lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leggat Discovery Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-150 LARIAT | 4X4 | 3.5L | ROOF | 360 | NAV | SPORT|20s for sale in Burlington, ON
2023 Ford F-150 LARIAT | 4X4 | 3.5L | ROOF | 360 | NAV | SPORT|20s 46,123 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GX | AWD | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Burlington, ON
2023 Mazda CX-30 GX | AWD | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE 48,528 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT | 4X4 | HYRBID | BLK PKG | ROOF | 360 | 20s for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT | 4X4 | HYRBID | BLK PKG | ROOF | 360 | 20s 91,747 KM $49,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Leggat Discovery Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905632XXXX

(click to show)

9056328696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,630

+ taxes & licensing>

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E