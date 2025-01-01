$39,995+ tax & licensing
2025 Honda GL1800
TOUR AUTOMATIC DCT
2025 Honda GL1800
TOUR AUTOMATIC DCT
Location
Plains Auto Sales
1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
289-200-8918
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Touring
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
PRICE SHOWN DOES NOT INCLUDE LICENCE FEE, ENVIRONMENTAL FEES & TAXES. INCLUDES ALL DEALER COSTS AND SAFETY. *Photos may show optional equipment *Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), if shown, is for reference only. MSRP and/or final actual sales price will vary depending on options or accessories selected. Contact Plains Auto Sales for your BEST DEAL. Subject to availability. Prices may change without notice.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Plains Auto Sales
Email Plains Auto Sales
Plains Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-200-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
289-200-8918