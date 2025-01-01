Menu
PRICE SHOWN DOES NOT INCLUDE LICENCE FEE, ENVIRONMENTAL FEES & TAXES. INCLUDES ALL DEALER COSTS AND SAFETY. *Photos may show optional equipment *Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), if shown, is for reference only. MSRP and/or final actual sales price will vary depending on options or accessories selected. Contact Plains Auto Sales for your BEST DEAL. Subject to availability. Prices may change without notice.

2025 Honda GL1800

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
2025 Honda GL1800

TOUR AUTOMATIC DCT

12488149

2025 Honda GL1800

TOUR AUTOMATIC DCT

Plains Auto Sales

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

289-200-8918

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN JH2SC7986SK700010

  • Body Style Touring
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

PRICE SHOWN DOES NOT INCLUDE LICENCE FEE, ENVIRONMENTAL FEES & TAXES. INCLUDES ALL DEALER COSTS AND SAFETY. *Photos may show optional equipment *Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), if shown, is for reference only. MSRP and/or final actual sales price will vary depending on options or accessories selected. Contact Plains Auto Sales for your BEST DEAL. Subject to availability. Prices may change without notice.

Plains Auto Sales

Plains Auto Sales

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
289-200-8918

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Plains Auto Sales

289-200-8918

2025 Honda GL1800